Sagar, Dec 24 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was allegedly run over by an SUV due to a rivalry that cropped up during the recent civic body elections in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Saturday.

The police have registered a case against a local BJP leader and seven others for their involvement in the alleged incident, which took place at Makronia intersection on Thursday night, an official said.

A purported CCTV footage, in which a vehicle was seen hitting the victim, has also surfaced on social media.

The police had received information about a clash between two groups at Makronia intersection on Thursday night, Makronia Police Station in-charge Mahendra Jaget said.

During the clash, one of the groups hit Jaggu Yadav with an SUV, following which he was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The CCTV footage shows a speeding SUV initially trying to hit some people and then turning back and mowing down the victim.

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged by the victim's employer, the official said, adding that one of the accused has been arrested.

When asked if the accused was an office-bearer of the party, BJP district president Gaurav Sirothia said that he is a member of the party, but does not hold any post.

Yadav Mahasabha's district president Shiv Shankar Yadav said that the complainant's wife had defeated the accused BJP leader's wife in the recently held civic elections.

The Yadav Mahasabha had on Friday staged a road blockade demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and demolition of their hotel.

After the protest, the local administration demolished a bigger part of the hotel, officials said.

