Guna (MP), Feb 12 (PTI) A class 12 student sustained a shrapnel injury in her hand on Sunday after being fired upon by a 22-year-old man who was later found dead near a railway track in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The 17-year-old girl has been admitted to a hospital.

"The body of the man, identified as Rahul Kushwaha, has been sent for postmortem," city Superintendent of Police (CSP) Shweta Gupta told PTI.

The exact cause of Kushwaha's death will be known once the postmortem report is ready.

As per the preliminary investigation, Kushwaha reached a school, located in Nazul area, at around 4 pm where a farewell party for students was going on. He called the girl outside and insisted she talks to him. When she refused, he fired a shot at her from a country-made pistol but missed the target.

"However, a shrapnel of the bullet hit the girl's hand," police said.

Hours after the incident, Kushwaha's body was found lying near railway tracks close to Mahugarha railway station, about 8 km from the Guna district headquarters, police said.

Gupta said the case is being investigated from all angles.

