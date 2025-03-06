Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a gaushala (cowshed) in Madhya Prtadesh's Gwalior district on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

According to officials, one of the sheds made with paddy straw caught fire, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit, around 3 pm. The fire spread rapidly and soon became uncontrollable.

The cowshed, located in Latipara locality, is considered one of the largest facilities in the city.

Upon receiving information, firefighters rushed to the spot, and four fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. After an hour of efforts, the fire was brought under control. No casualties were reported in the incident.

"As soon as we received information about the fire, two fire tenders were sent to the spot immediately. Later, two more were sent, and after nearly an hour of efforts, the fire was brought under control," said Atibal Singh Yadav, Fire Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Gwalior Municipal Corporation.

He added that a shed made of paddy straw was completely burnt, and a nearby tin shed was damaged due to the heat.

"As per preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. Fortunately, no casualties or injury to anyone was reported. Since the affected area was restricted for cattle movement, no animals were harmed," Yadav said.

The fire has been fully extinguished, he added. (ANI)

