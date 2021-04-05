Hoshangabad (MP), Apr 5 (PTI) A huge fire broke out in the godown of a private factory storing cotton in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district on Monday, and 22 fire-tending vehicles were trying to bring the blaze under control, a senior official said.

Budhni Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shailendra Hanotia said vehicles and personnel from Hoshangabad, Budhni, Mandideep and Itarsi were engaged in the dousing operation.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, he added. PTI

