Jabalpur, Aug 8 (PTI) A minor fire broke out due to a short-circuit in a power cable outside the paediatrics ward of the state-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Medical College Hospital here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday but it was controlled immediately, an official said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Forces Wife To Drink Bathroom Cleaning Liquid After She Refuses To Drop Domestic Violence Case.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Mini Cabinet Expansion With a Dozen Ministers Expected on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported, he said.

Hospital's superintendent Dr Arvind Sharma said security personnel in the hospital used a fire extinguisher and controlled the blaze before it could spread.

Jabalpur Divisional Commissioner (revenue) B Chandrashekhar, District Collector Ilayaraja T, Superintendent of Police Siddarth Bahuguna and other officials inspected the spot.

Earlier this month, a major fire in a private hospital in Jabalpur city killed eight persons.

Days after the tragedy, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed that hospitals should be checked in the entire state, including Jabalpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)