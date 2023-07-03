Indore, Jul 3 (PTI) Three persons, including a minor, were detained on Monday for allegedly snatching a 21-year-old woman's mobile phone in broad daylight near Madhya Pradesh High Court's bench in Indore, police said on Monday.

A CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on June 30, went viral on social media.

Two men on a motorcycle snatched a mobile phone from the woman while she was talking on the device in Tukoganj police station area, an official said.

The woman fell while resisting the attempt on the busy MG Road, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal told reporters that the police have detained the two riders, one of them a minor, and a man who purchased the stolen mobile phone.

As Indore is the district under the charge of state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the Congress targeted the BJP government in the state over the incident that took place in broad daylight.

"Despite the BJP government's tall claims, the law and order situation in Indore has worsened. The incident of a mobile phone being snatched from a young woman in broad daylight on a busy road near the High Court building is an example of this," state Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said.

