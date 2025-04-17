Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): A mock drill simulating a chemical disaster was conducted in the BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) area in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Thursday to assess the preparedness of disaster response teams.

The drill played off an incident of a truck carrying ammonia, which reportedly began leaking, prompting an emergency response operation. The scene was created near Gate No 9 of BHEL, where a tanker carrying ammonia was shown to have collided with a passenger bus. After which, the teams of various emergency departments engaged in the rescue operation making good coordination.

A team of CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), Municipal Corporation, police, medical staff, fire tenders and other teams of administration participated in the exercise.

Bhopal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ankur Meshram said, "Mock drills are conducted from time to time and but this time a drill was held to examine the preparation and coordination of all the departments concerned, be it administration, municipal corporation, police, traffic, industrial safety, doctors etc at time when disaster occurred. The mock drill was held in around 10 districts in the state and in this episode, a situation was created near Gate No 9 of BHEL, where a tanker carrying ammonia was shown to have collided with a passenger bus. All the teams of the concerned department gathered here and began the rescue operation."

Primarily, a team of municipal corporations began the operation and then a team of NDRF, SDRF and CISF participated in the rescue operation during the drill. Simultaneously, practice of medical assistance was also performed on the occasion in which symbolically injured were taken to hospital by creating a green corridor, the official said.

"Observers were present at the created incident site and the hospital to monitor the situation and coordination among the teams. They would note all the points and then would brief us highlighting the weak points. Thereafter, we will work on those points and prepare for the future," he added.

He emphasised that an exhibition was also held to showcase all the machinery used during the mock drill on the occasion. (ANI)

