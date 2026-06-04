India News | MP: Morena Dy Collector Arrested After Woman Alleges Sexual Exploitation

Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): A Deputy Collector posted in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district has been arrested after a woman accused him of sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage, a top police officer said on Thursday.

Morena Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmaraj Meena said that the victim submitted a complaint at Civil Lines Police Station in the district on Wednesday, alleging that the accused established physical relations with her after promising to marry her.

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Following the verification of the allegations, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

"Yesterday, a woman submitted a written complaint at the Civil Lines Police Station in Morena. In her application, she alleged that a government employee had raped her on the pretext of marriage. Following which, the officer in charge of the women's police station spoke with the complainant and verified the facts of the case. After finding the complaint to be prima facie genuine, a case was registered at Civil Lines Police Station under Sections 69, 351(1), 351(3), and 225 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," SP Meena told ANI.

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Following the registration of the complaint, the woman was immediately sent for a medical examination. Later, the accused was also rounded up, and his medical examination was conducted as well. Thereafter, he was being produced before the district court on Thursday, he added.

Additionally, Civil Line police station in charge, Udaybhan Yadav said, "A complainant alleged that about a year ago, the accused had promised to marry her and, on the pretext of marriage, established a physical relationship with her. He continued to assure her of marriage, but has now backed out and is refusing to marry her. Based on the woman's complaint, we have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was arrested and is being produced before the court."

Meanwhile, Deputy Collector Arvind Mahour denied the allegations, claiming that the case was an attempt to blackmail him because of his position. He further claimed that the woman had first contacted him through social media and proposed friendship, and that there was never any commitment to marriage.

"This entire case has been fabricated with the intention of blackmailing me because of the position I hold. The woman herself contacted me through social media and proposed friendship. At no point was there any commitment to marriage or any such obligation. After we became friends, she started chatting with me. She also visited my residence two or three times and is now using those chats as evidence. Her entire plan was to trap me and use the alleged evidence to pressure me into marriage," Mahour said when being taken for medical examination.

He further added that the woman also demanded money from him, and she also warned that if he did not comply with her demands, she would ruin his life. The woman had planned all of this in advance and he had evidence to support his claims. He would present it if required.

Last September, Mahour was suspended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on complaints of misconduct with a woman and illegitimate transfers of patwaris. He was then Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sabalgarh in Morena district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)