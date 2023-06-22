Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra held a meeting with police officials about the Naxal-prone area in Balaghat district on Thursday.

"Madhya Pradesh Hawk Force Jawans have not let the Naxalite incidents increase and they have been successful in taking strict action against them. Today, a review meeting has been done in this regard here," Mishra told reporters.

Also Read | Karnataka: Three Including Minor Girl Die Due to Contaminated Water, Government Suspends Two PDOs.

In the last 10 months, the jawans have either gunned down or arrested the Naxalites who were carrying a reward of around Rs 1.5 crore on their heads, he added.

The state home minister further said that despite such a terrible problem of Naxalites in the neighbouring state (Chhattisgarh), the Naxals could not spread their wings in the state.

Also Read | UK Bestiality Horror: 'Drunk' Man Performs Sex Act on Baby Seagull While Watching Animal Porn, Ends Up in Jail.

Ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came into power, continuous efforts to solve the problem have been going on. There is continuous cooperation from the Centre in battle with Naxals, Mishra added.

He also said that during the review meeting, it was also discussed to find out the pathway of money or funding being delivered to the Naxals and to destroy it.

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Adarsh Katiyar, ADGP Ashok Awasthi and other senior police officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)