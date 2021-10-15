Betul, Oct 15 (PTI) An elated fuel pump owner gave extra petrol to customers in Betul in Madhya Pradesh after his hearing and speech-impaired niece gave birth to a girl.

Also Read | Nokia G300 Smartphone with Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Rajendra Sainani said he gave out 5 to 10 per cent extra petrol for four hours for the past three days ending Friday.

Also Read | Kerala's First Artificial Heart Implantation Successfully Performed on 61-Year-Old Woman.

"I am overwhelmed with joy as my hearing and speech-impaired niece gave birth to a girl child on October 9. I gave 10 per cent extra petrol from 9am to 11am and from 5pm to 7 pm between October 13 and October 15, and 5 per cent extra petrol for purchase worth Rs 100 and 10 per cent extra for purchase between Rs 200 to Rs 500," he explained.

He said he had raised his niece Shikha after his brother Gopaldas died.

Petrol was retailing at Rs 113.99 in Betul.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)