Gwalior, Aug 6 (PTI) A police sub inspector has been booked for rape on the complaint of a woman constable in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The woman constable has said in her complaint that she was exploited by the PSI since 2015 on the pretext of marriage, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

"The woman had sent her complaint application to the SP of Datia as the PSI is posted there. The Datia SP sent the application to Gwalior after which a rape case was registered in Maharajpura police station," he said.

The two had met each other during a parade in Bhopal in 2015, he said..

A probe is underway in the case, Sanghi added.

