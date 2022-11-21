Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested the person accused of killing a man who allegedly molested a woman a year ago.

The arrested accused has been identified as Yunus Ansari who admitted to his crime after strict interrogation by the police.

The police said that the skeleton of a man was recovered from the forest area of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, four months after he was reported missing. This skull has been recovered from the Mauganj police station area.

It has been alleged that the deceased went missing a year ago and was killed by two men for allegedly molesting a woman.

The police had recovered the skull of his body four months after his death.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

