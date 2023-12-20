Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): A one-year-old female leopard which fell in a well in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district was successfully rescued on Tuesday and brought for medical check up at Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya (Indore Zoo), a forest official said.

The incident occurred in Khurda village, Manpur in the district. The villagers saw the leopard in the well on Tuesday morning and then they informed the forest department about the matter.

Also Read | Smart India Hackathon 2023: Goal Should Be That India Doesn't Have To Import Any Technology, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Acting on the information, the team reached the spot and put a cage to rescue the leopard from the well. The efforts of the forest department paid off and they rescued the leopard.

"We received information about a leopard falling into the well at around 8 in the morning. After that our rescue team reached the spot and brought him out safely. There was plenty of water in the well but the leopard was hanging on clamp-like ladder installed to descend into the well," said Yohan Katara, Superintendent, Forest Department.

Also Read | Congress State Unit Requests Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi To Contest Lok Sabha Elections From Uttar Pradesh.

Probably, the leopard might have fallen into the well during hunting at night. The team rescued the leopard and brought it to Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya (Indore Zoo). Medical assistance will be given to the leopard and then it will be released back into the forest, he added.

Meanwhile, Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav told ANI, "The leopard remained in the well overnight so its medical test will be conducted. It is a female leopard and its age is about one year. Looking at it, it seems to be fine but it will be released into the forest only after the medical test." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)