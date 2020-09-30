Shivpuri (MP), Sep 30 (PTI) A 55-year-old man undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district hospital died after the ventilator attached to him exploded and triggered fire on Wednesday, his relatives claimed.

The district medical authorities, however, said that the patient did not die as a result of the fire incident.

Also Read | Ban on International Flights to and From India Extended Till October 31 by DGCA.

Shivpuri district collector ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

The victim's son Mohammad Tahir said that his father Mohammad Islam (55), a resident of Guna, was admitted to ICU of Shivpuri district hospital, where he was kept on a ventilator support.

Also Read | Unlock 5: Schools Can Reopen From October 15, No Compulsory Attendance; Here Are Complete Guidelines.

"However, the ventilator attached to him exploded on Wednesday, due to which the mattress on the bed on which my father was lying, caught fire," Tahir said.

"Due to blaze, smoke filled the ICU room and when my father was pulled out from there, he died due to lack of proper oxygen supply," he alleged.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Arjun Lal Sharma confirmed that the fire did erupt in the ICU ward, but it was immediately brought under control.

He said the patient did not die as a result of the fire incident.

Shivpuri collector Akshay Kumar Singh reached the district hospital and sought information related to the death of the patient from the civil surgeon.

An official statement said that the collector ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

The probe will be conducted by assistant collector Kajal Jawla, who has been asked to submit the probe report within seven days, it added. PTI COR MASMP: Patient dies as ventilator blast sparks ICU fire, say kin

Shivpuri (MP), Sep 30 (PTI) A 55-year-old man undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district hospital died after the ventilator attached to him exploded and triggered fire on Wednesday, his relatives claimed.

The district medical authorities, however, said that the patient did not die as a result of the fire incident.

Shivpuri district collector ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

The victim's son Mohammad Tahir said that his father Mohammad Islam (55), a resident of Guna, was admitted to ICU of Shivpuri district hospital, where he was kept on a ventilator support.

"However, the ventilator attached to him exploded on Wednesday, due to which the mattress on the bed on which my father was lying, caught fire," Tahir said.

"Due to blaze, smoke filled the ICU room and when my father was pulled out from there, he died due to lack of proper oxygen supply," he alleged.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Arjun Lal Sharma confirmed that the fire did erupt in the ICU ward, but it was immediately brought under control.

He said the patient did not die as a result of the fire incident.

Shivpuri collector Akshay Kumar Singh reached the district hospital and sought information related to the death of the patient from the civil surgeon.

An official statement said that the collector ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

The probe will be conducted by assistant collector Kajal Jawla, who has been asked to submit the probe report within seven days, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)