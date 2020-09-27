Rajgarh (MP), Sep 27 (PTI) A sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) was injured on Sunday in stone pelting when she went to check illegal sand mining with officials at Dudhi river near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The accused also damaged a government vehicle, they said.

Twelve persons, including two women, have been taken into custody, said superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma.

The injured SDOP, Joyce Das, was treated at hospital before she was discharged.

A case has been registered, the SP said.

