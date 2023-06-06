Indore, Jun 6 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly slapping a 17-year-old office-bearer of Bal Congress (children's wing of the Congress) inside a police station at Mhow in the district, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi-AIIMS Malware Attack: Thwarted Ransomware Attack on E-Hospital Services, No Data Breach, Says Hospital.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hitika Vasal said the action was taken following a complaint from the victim.

Also Read | Malware Attack on Delhi-AIIMS Thwarted, Threat to E-Hospital Services Neutralised Through Cyber-Security Systems.

There were also complaints against the ASI for remaining absent from duty without notice, she added.

The complainant alleged that when he visited the police station on Monday evening to seek permission to hold a `Bhajan Sandhya' program in Mhow town, the ASI, who was drunk, abused and slapped him for no reason.

The ASI also hurled abuse at the station house officer (SHO), he alleged.

The entire sequence of events could be ascertained from the footage of the CCTV camera installed inside the police station, the complainant said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)