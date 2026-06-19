India News | MP: Police Strengthen Security, Cyber Surveillance for NEET-2026 Re-examination

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): With the NEET-2026 re-examination scheduled to be held across the country on June 21, the Madhya Pradesh Police and Cyber Cell have intensified security arrangements and surveillance measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

The administration is keeping a close eye and carrying out special monitoring on social media platforms to prevent the circulation of any kind of misinformation.

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The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination will be conducted at 283 centres across 30 districts in the state. Of these, 32 examination centres have been set up in the state capital, Bhopal, where special security and arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam.

Over 400 police officers and personnel have been deployed at various centres to maintain law and order and ensure the secure conduct of the examination.

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Cyber Cell Superintendent of Police (SP) Pranay Nagvanshi told ANI, "We have deployed cyber commandos across different units in the state. They will keep a close watch on social media handles and other digital platforms. Any suspicious activity in the digital space will be monitored and, if required, taken down immediately."

He added that authorities were keeping track of both physical and digital blacklists and were also monitoring new entrants on online platforms. Special attention is being paid to social media channels, including messaging applications, and if any kind of sharing is suspected, they will take it down.

Nagvanshi also appealed to students and their families not to fall prey to fraudsters promising access to examination papers or other unfair means.

"There is every possibility of candidates being targeted by scammers. Students should remain cautious and avoid such traps," he added.

Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Kumar also said comprehensive security arrangements have been made at all examination centres and police personnel were deployed for the secure transportation of question papers, checking arrangements outside centres and traffic management.

"We have a complete arrangement for NEET re-examination. About 400 officers and personnel have been deployed at the 32 examination centres. We have made arrangements for the safe transportation of question papers and security checks outside the centres. Traffic management plans are also in place to ensure that candidates do not face any inconvenience on the examination day," CP Kumar said.

The officer added that Cyber teams are actively monitoring online activities, while checks are also being conducted at hotels and other locations to identify any suspicious movements. He urged students and parents to focus on examination preparation and not pay attention to rumours.

Meanwhile, NEET aspirant Tina Vishwakarma, who is preparing for the re-examination, said, "Our preparation is good but students are quite nervous as it is not an easy task to prepare again for any exam. It is a bit difficult to prepare twice for the same exam. Our teachers have advised us to stay calm and concentrate on the examination. My parents have also encouraged me to treat this as another opportunity to improve my score and secure a better rank."

Similarly, Gwalior district officials also inspected NEET exam centres and reviewed security arrangements and facilities in the district.

Collector Ruchika Chauhan said, "There are 25 centers in Gwalior district. More than 5000 children will take the exam in the district. We have appointed Center supervisors. The entry of aspirants will start at 11 am. Complete security arrangements have been made at all places. The question papers will be transported amid very high security."

Earlier, CM Mohan Yadav chaired a meeting of the Higher Education Department and directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for the NEET re-exam, scheduled to be held on June 21.

The Chief Minister instructed the Higher Education Department to ensure that biometric machines, CCTV cameras and signal jammers are installed at all examination centres by June 19 and tested through a trial run on June 20. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)