Shivpuri (MP), Feb 13 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy who "frequently watched porn movies on his mobile phone" has been held for allegedly raping and murdering a 6-year-old girl in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

The girl was raped in Badora village under Karera police station limits on Friday night, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel told reporters.

"She was last seen with the 15-year-boy, after which he was apprehended and interrogated. He confessed to having lured her to a desolate place and raping her. He killed her when she started raising an alarm," the SP said.

Karera police station in charge Satish Singh Chouhan said the boy has confessed to "frequently watching porn movies on his mobile phone".

"The girl and her mother had gone to a temple where they got separated. The woman thought the child might have returned home. She approached police after the child was nowhere to seen for some time," he said.

The child's body was found in the government school in the village with a piece of cloth stuffed in her mouth on Saturday morning.

A case of murder and rape has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further probe is underway, he said.

