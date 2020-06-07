India News | MP: Prisoner Escapes from Bhind Hospital, Three Cops Suspended

Bhind (MP), Jun 7 (PTI) A 23-year-old undertrial prisoner on Sunday escaped from the district hospital here, where he was admitted for treatment, an official said.

After his escape, three policemen engaged in the security at the district hospital have been suspended, the official said.

"The prisoner, Pradyumn Singh, was shifted to district hospital from Bhind district sub-jail on June 6 as he was unwell," Chambal zone's Inspector General Manoj Sharma said.

The undertrial accused, a resident of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly raping a girl about a month back under Mihona police station of Bhind district.

Meanwhile, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh said that three police personnel- two constables Vijay Sharma and Krishna Kumar and havildar Ambika Prasad- posted in the district hospital's police post, have been suspended in this case.

