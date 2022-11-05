Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): A private school teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting girls studying in the school situated in Tarana area of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Saturday, an official said.

According to reports, the girl students are aged between 12 to 14 years and studying in Class 7 to Class 9. They inform the school management about the teacher's misdeeds, but the school management did not pay attention and suppressed the matter.

Following which, the girl told their families that the teacher used to misbehave with them in class and also touches them. The parents got heated and they reached the school and created a ruckus. The parents also pelted stones at the school.

Later on, they reached the Tarana police station and lodged a complaint against the teacher.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Bhuria said that acting on the complaint, a case was registered against the teacher under section 354, 354 (D) of the IPC and section 5, 6 of the POCSO act. The police arrested the accused and an investigation into the matter was on.

Besides, a complaint against the school management is also being investigated. If any irregularities or involvement of any other teacher is found then proper action will be taken against them as well, Bhuria added. (ANI)

