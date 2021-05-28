Bhopal, May 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang on Friday ordered action against an unidentified official for allegedly not providing a medical kit to a COVID-19 patient undergoing home isolation.

Sarang, along with Bhopal collector Avinash Lavania, civic chief KVS Choudhary and Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna, had toured the city on bicycles on Friday morning to understand the issues being faced by patients advised home isolation as well as to raise awareness about wearing masks, officials said.

A patient complained that he had not got a medical kit issued by the state government, after which Sarang asked officials accompanying him to probe and take action against the staffer responsible for the lapse, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)