Jabalpur (MP), Aug 17 (PTI) A 59-year-old professor at Rani Durgavati University (RDU) in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a research scholar, police said.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: BJP Leader Javid Ahmad Dar Shot Dead by Terrorists in Kulgam.

Based on a complaint lodged by a PhD research scholar, the police registered an FIR and have arrested the professor attached to the RDU's biology department, Belbagh police station town inspector Arvind Choubey said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 5 Arrested for Murdering Youth, Assaulting His Friend.

The complainant was pursuing PhD under the accused's guidance, and the latter frequently visited her residence, the official said.

Following an order issued by a local court, the accused professor was sent to jail, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)