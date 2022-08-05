Indore, Aug 5 (PTI) A Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department engineer was held on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to clear the bill of a consultancy firm in Khandwa, a Lokayukta police official said.

Khandwa city-based PWD Project Implementation Unit (PIU) executive engineer Piyush Agrawal (60) was held in a trap in his office while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Nitin Mishra, owner of a consultancy firm, in order to clear the latter's bills of Rs 10 lakh, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Baghel said.

He was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions and was allowed to go after legal formalities were completed, the official said.

