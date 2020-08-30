Bhopal, Aug 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday saw the highest single-day rise of 1,558 COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections in the state to 62,433, health officials said.

Death toll rose to 1,374 with 29 patients succumbing to the viral infection since Saturday evening, they said.

Of the 29 fatalities, five patient died each in Indore and Bhopal, while three deaths occurred in Sagar.

Two patients died each in Jabalpur, Neemuch and Betul while one fatality each occurred in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Dhar, Vidisha, Sehore, Damoh, Jhabua, Hoshangabad, Katni and Ashok Nagar, officials added.

A total of 1,054 persons were discharged during the day, pushing the number of recoveries in the state to 47,467, according to officials.

At 265, Indore reported the highest number of cases in the state in the day, followed by addition of 218 cases in Gwalior, 176 cases in Bhopal and 138 infections in Jabalpur.

The number of cases in Indore now stands at 12,720 with 389 fatalities.

Bhopal's total caseload reached 10,307 with 280 deaths.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 5,110 and 3,970, respectively, as per the data.

At 3,484, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal has 1,538 such cases.

The state has a total of 5,123 active containment zones at present.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 62,433, new cases 1,558, death toll 1,374, recovered 47,467, active cases 13,592, total number of tested people 13,49,814.

