Bhopal, Sep 16 (PTI) With the detection of 2,462 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the infection count in Madhya Pradesh went up to 95,515, a health official said.

The death of 24 patients took the toll to 1,844, the official said.

Of the latest number of fatalities, Indore recorded six, followed by five in Bhopal, two each in Gwalior, Betul, Jabalpur and Rajgarh and one each in Khargone, Morena, Sagar, Dhar and Narsinghpur, he said.

A total of 1,922 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 71,535, the official said.

Among the latest cases, Indore alone accounted for 393, the highest in the state on the day, followed by 256 in Bhopal, 226 cases in Gwalior and 124 in Jabalpur, he said.

The tally in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 17,940 cases, including 473 deaths, the official said.

While Bhopal's caseload stood at 13,902, including 339 fatalities, the count in Gwalior and Jabalpur has reached 8,255 and 6,767, respectively, he said.

At 5,399, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Gwalior and Bhopal have 2,114 and 1,751 patients under treatment, respectively, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh now has 7,448 active containment zones.

As per official data, the state has recorded 31,550 COVID-19 cases and 450 casualties in September so far.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 95,515, new cases 2,462, death toll 1,844, recovered 71,535, active cases 22,136, total number of people tested 17,36,474.

