Bhopal, Sep 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded 2,523 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the statewide count to 1,08,167, while 2,244 more patients were discharged following recovery, health officials said.

The cumulative toll went up to 2,007 with 37 fresh deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, they said.

Of the new fatalities, six died in Indore, five in Bhopal, three each in Jabalpur and Sagar, two each in Khargone, Ujjain, Narsinghpur and Rewa and one each in Gwalior, Dhar, Ratlam, Barwani, Betul, Shahdol, Damoh, Katni, Anuppur, Singrauli, Panna and Agar Malwa, the officials said.

Also, a total of 2,244 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 83,618.

Indore reported the highest number of infections at 419, followed by 251 in Jabalpur, 248 in Bhopal and 220 cases in Gwalior.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 19,937 and the deaths to 505.

Bhopal's overall case tally stood at 15,122 and the toll at 363.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 9,353 and 7,887, respectively, the officials said.

At 3,882, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Gwalior and Bhopal have 2,012 and 1,902 patients under treatment, respectively, they said.

The state now has 8,400 active containment zones.

In September so far, 44,202 new coronavirus cases and 613 fatalities have been reported in Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 1,08,167, new cases 2,523, deaths 2,007, discharged 83,618, active cases 22,542, total number of tested people 18,44,080.

