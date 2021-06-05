Bhopal, Jun 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 718 fresh coronavirus cases and 38 fatalities, taking the caseload to 7,84,461 and death toll to 8,295, the health department said.

Six out of 52 districts in the state recorded no case since Friday evening.

Also, 2,225 patients were discharged from hospitals during this period, taking the count of recoveries to 7,64,822, the department said.

With 223 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,51,272, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,21,814 with addition of 171 cases.

The COVID-19 toll in Indore rose to 1,353 with two more deaths while the death count in Bhopal went up to 948 with three fatalities.

Indore is now left with 1,616 active cases while Bhopal has 2,542 such cases.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 11,344.

With 81,812 new tests, the total of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh reached 1.02 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,84,461, new cases 718, death toll 8,295, recovered 7,64,822, active cases 11,344, number of tests so far 1,02,86,108. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)