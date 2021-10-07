Bhopal, Oct 7 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus positive cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,600 on Thursday with the addition of four cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,522.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,964, leaving the state with 114 active cases, he said.

As 61,134 swabs were examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,89,47,904, the official added.

A total of 6,48,10,242 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 1,91,147 on Thursday.

