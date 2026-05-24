India News | MP: Red Alert Continues in Chhatarpur Amid Extreme Heatwave

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): A red alert for heatwaves remains in place in Chhatarpur district on Sunday, with the temperature crossing 41°C since early morning.

In recent days, the temperature in Khajuraho and Nowgong has reached up to 47.4°C, and the severe heatwave conditions still persist.

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The impact of the heat is such that even the local markets wear a deserted look. To protect themselves from this scorching heat, people are quenching their thirst with water and sugarcane juice.

Stepping out of the house has become difficult, and people are only venturing out for essential work.

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Dilip Kshatriya, a local resident, said, "There is a continuous red alert for a heatwave in the district. If we talk about the temperatures, it has crossed 41[?]C since early morning, making it extremely difficult for people to step out of their houses. People are only leaving their homes for highly essential or urgent work."

"The severity of the heatwave is such that a complete silence has taken over the local weekly markets (haat-bazaars). To protect themselves from this scorching weather, people are continuously drinking water and sugarcane juice to quench their thirst. The severe impact of the weather can be felt everywhere," he added.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the temperature in the national capital is expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius today.

The IMD has advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours.

People are advised the people to eat seasonal fruits like watermelon, cucumber and cantaloupe and leafy vegetables. Instead of caffeine, alcohol and sugary drinks, drinking shikanji and lassi wil held in keeping the body temperature down.

The civil population has widely adapted to defensive measures. Across major urban sectors, citizens moving outdoors are uniformly using umbrellas, wide-brimmed hats, and fabric scarves to shield their skin from direct solar radiation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)