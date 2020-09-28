Bhopal, Sep 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded 1,957 new coronavirus cases, pushing its caseload to 1,24,166, while 35 fresh deaths took the statewide toll to 2,242, an official said.

Six deaths were reported in Indore district, the worst -hit by the pandemic in the state, five in Bhopal, four in Hoshangabad, three each in Gwalior and Jabalpur, two each in Sagar, Chhindwara and Sidhi, one each in Ujjain, Dhar, Rewa, Narsinghpur, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Datia and Sheopur, he said.

The official said that 2,373 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 99,944.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 468, Bhopal 260, Jabalpur 190 and Gwalior 98, he added.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 23,075, including 551 deaths, while Bhopal's tally is 16,982 with 384 deaths.

"Gwalior and Jabalpur have 10,331 and 9,397 cases, respectively," the official said.

Indore now has 4,330 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal and Gwalior is 2,150 and 1,783, respectively, the official added.

In September so far, 60,201 new coronavirus cases and 848 fatalities were reported in the state.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,24,166, new cases 1,957, deaths 2,242, recovered 99,944, active cases 21,980, number of people tested so far 20,13,925.

