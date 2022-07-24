Bhopal, Jul 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,48,295 on Sunday after the detection of 237 cases, an official said.

The death toll remained at 10,747 with no death reported in the last 24 hours, he added.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, came down to 3.13 per cent from 3.2 per cent the previous day, the official said.

The recovery count increased by 209 to touch 10,36,006, leaving the state with 1,542 active cases, the official informed.

The number of tests in MP went up to 2,96,70,772 after 7,476 samples were examined during the day, he added.

A government release said 12,21,98,934 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 6,910 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,48,295, new cases 237, death toll 10,747, recoveries 10,36,006, active cases 1542, number of tests so far 2,96,70,772.

