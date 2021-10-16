Bhopal, Oct 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,679 on Saturday with the addition of four cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,523, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,060, leaving the state with 96 active cases, he said.

With 48,109 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,94,53,432, the official added.

An official release said 6,60,635,27 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 1,16,844 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,679; new cases 04, death toll 10,523 (no change), recovered 7,82,060, active cases 96, number of tests so far 1,94,53,432.

