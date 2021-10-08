Bhopal, Oct 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,606 on Friday with the addition of six cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10.522, an official said.

Also Read | HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 Declared, Here’s How Candidates Can Check and Download Results Online at hssc.gov.in.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,973, leaving the state with 111 active cases, he said.

Also Read | UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at uprvunl.org.

With 55,412 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,90,08,836, the official added.

An official release said 6,49,55,034 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,18,537 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,606, new cases 06, death toll 10,522 (no change), recovered 7,81,973, active cases 111, number of tests so far 1,90,08,836.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)