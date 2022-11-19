Bhopal, Nov 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh had a 'clean slate' on Saturday as no COVID-19 case or death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Delhi-Style Murder in West Bengal: Mother-Son Duo Kill Man, Cut His Body in 5 Pieces in South 24 Parganas; Confess to Crime After Being Arrested.

Confirming the development, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said this feat had occurred after "several months or after a gap of a year".

Also Read | ED Files Fresh Charge Sheet Against PFI Leader Perwez Ahmed, Mohd Ilias and Abdul Muqeet Before Delhi Court for Terror Related Activities.

The tally and the toll in MP remained unchanged at 10,54,888 and 10,776, respectively, an official said.

The recovery count increased by three to touch 10,44,085, leaving the state with 27 active cases, the official informed.

With 2,923 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,98,008, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,888, new cases - Nil, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,085, active cases 27, number of tests so far 3,01,98,008.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)