Indore, Nov 30 (PTI) A court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday sentenced a retired official of the revenue department to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.8 crore on him in a disproportionate assets case.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Brutally Murdered Over Relationship With Woman in Nanded; Two Arrested.

Special Judge Yatindra Kumar Guru Omprakash Vishwapremi guilty of charges under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, public prosecutor Mahendra Kumar Chaturvedi said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin for 2-18 Years: Centre Examining Expert Committee’s Recommendations, Informs Union Health Ministry in Rajya Sabha.

The special police establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta had raided the premises of Vishwapremi in 2011 when he was posted as a revenue official in the neighbouring Ujjain district.

Documents of movable and immovable assets, gold and silver jewellery and luxury items were found in the name of Vishwapremi, his wife, mother and domestic help, Chaturvedi said.

Apart from this, the SPE also found two transactions of Rs 10.47 lakh and Rs 85.54 lakh in the bank account of Vishwapremi's domestic help, while deposits of Rs 8.38 lakh and Rs 8.40 lakh were found in two bank accounts of his wife, he said.

Vishwapremi has retired from his post, the public prosecutor said, adding that the court had earlier ordered the confiscation of some of his properties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)