Shajapur, Jul 24 (PTI) A school in Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh was on Sunday issued a show-cause notice by authorities and the licence of its bus driver was suspended for allegedly putting the lives of 50 students at risk by getting the vehicle to cross a flooded road, an official said.

The incident took place on Saturday in Tilawad Govind village, some 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, and the bus had then broken down in the middle of the gushing waters, which could have posed a danger to the students inside, he said.

Villagers and passersby pushed the bus to safety after a two hour effort amid cries from frightened children inside, he informed.

"The district education officer has issued a show-cause notice to the school management stating its recognition should be suspended for endangering the lives of children in the manner. The district transport officer has suspended the licence of driver Bhagirath Singh for six months," Shajapur Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shaili Kanash told PTI.

