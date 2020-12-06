Bhopal, Dec 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 1,455 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,14,505, health officials said.

With 11 more patients succumbing to the viral infection- including three deaths in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Jabalpur and one each in Khargone, Rewa, Mandsaur and Singrauli- the tally of fatalities rose to 3,337, they said.

Also Read | NDA Ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Supports Bharat Bandh, to Decide on December 8 on Snapping Ties With BJP.

At the same time, 1,585 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,97,777.

Of the 1,455 new cases, Indore accounted for 533 and Bhopal 324.

Also Read | Anti-Conversion Law: Husband, His Brother Booked in UP’s Moradabad on Complaint of 22-Year-Old Wife’s Mother.

The cumulative number of cases in Indore now stands at 45,451, including 782 deaths, while Bhopal's caseload went up to 33,893 with 529 fatalities so far, officials said.

Indore now has 4,992 active cases and Bhopal 3,085.

With 32,496 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted until now mounted to 39.32 lakh, they said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,14,505, new cases 1,455, death toll 3,337, recovered 1,97,777, active cases 13,391, number of people tested so far 39,32,230.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)