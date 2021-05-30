Bhopal, May 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday rose to 7,78,825 after 1,476 cases were reported, while the toll increased to 8,019 as 60 people succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

He said 5,059 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count in Madhya Pradesh to 7,43,550, leaving the state with 27,256 active cases, including 7,456 and 4,279 in Bhopal and Indore respectively.

The state has, in May so far, recorded 2,15,498 cases and 2,403 deaths.

"With 473 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,49,425, while that of Bhopal rose by 264 to touch 1,20,627. The death toll in Indore rose to 1,338 with three deaths being reported during the day, while Bhopal's toll increased by two to reach 933," he said.

With 78,437 samples being examined in the past 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 98.21 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,78,825, new cases 1,476, death toll 8,019, recovered 7,43,550, active cases 27,256, number of tests so far 98,21,030.

