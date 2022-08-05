Bhopal, Aug 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 169 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 10,50,844 and toll to 10,758, a state health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 247 during the day to reach 10,38,701, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,385, he said.

The official said the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP was 2,97,57,446, including 7,187 on Friday.

A government release said that 12,61,51,748 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 77,869 jabs were given during the day.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,50,844, new cases 169, death toll 10,758, recoveries 10,38,701, active cases 1,385, number of tests so far 2,97,57,446.

