Bhopal, Aug 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday logged 186 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent, which took the state's tally to 10,50,062, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,756, he added.

The recovery count rose by 196 during the day to touch 10,37,794, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,512, he said.

So far, 2,97,29,759 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 7,227 on Monday, he added.

As per a government release, 12,44,39,855 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 82,580 jabs were given during the day.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,50,062, new cases 186, death toll 10,756, recoveries 10,37,794, active cases 1,512, number of tests so far 2,97,29,759.

