Bhopal, Jul 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,48,522 on Monday after the detection of 227 cases, while the death toll increased by one to touch 10,748, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 3.1 per cent, he added.

The recovery count increased by 179 and reached 10,36,185, leaving the state with 1,589 active cases.

With 7,295 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,96,78,067, he added.

A government release said 12,23,71,047 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,72,985 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,48,522, new cases 227, death toll 10,748, recoveries 10,36,185, active cases 1589, number of tests so far 2,96,78,067.

