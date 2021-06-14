Bhopal, Jun 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Monday rose to 7,88,425 after 242 cases were reported, while the toll touched 8,588 with the addition of 36 deaths, an official said.

He said 516 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,75,896, leaving it with 3,941 active cases.

"With 56 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,52,575, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,22,774 with the addition of 79 cases. The toll in Indore rose to 1,371 with one more death and Bhopal's death count increased by one to reach 968. The active cases in Indore and Bhopal stand at 698 and 1,220 respectively. A total of 19 out of 52 districts recorded no case during the past 24 hours," he said.

With 69,202 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 1.09 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,88,425, new cases 242, death toll 8,588, recovered 7,75,896, active cases 3,941, number of tests so far 1,09,75,520.

