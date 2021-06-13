Bhopal, Jun 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday rose to 7,88,183 after 274 cases were reported, the lowest daily addition since February 23 this year, while the death toll increased by 18 to reach 8,552, an official said.

On February 23, the number of COVID-19 cases detected in the state was 248, he said.

A total of 780 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,75,380, leaving the state with 4,251 active cases, with Indore and Bhopal accounting for 695 and 1,291 cases respectively.

"With 82 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,52,519, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,22,695 with the addition of 88 cases. Indore and Bhopal saw two deaths each, taking the toll to 1,370 and 966 respectively. A total of 18 out of 52 districts recorded no case during the past 24 hours," the official added.

With 76,880 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 1.09 crore, he said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,88,183, new cases 274, death toll 8,552, recovered 7,75,380, active cases 4,251, number of tests so far 1,09,06,318.

