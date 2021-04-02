Bhopal, Apr 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 2,777 COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 3,00,834, while the day also saw 16 deaths and 1,482 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the state is 4,014 and the recovery count is 2,77,484, he added.

"With 682 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 70,991, while that of Bhopal rose to 52,478 with the addition of 528 cases. Indore's death toll increased by three to touch 965 and Bhopal's by one to reach 634. The number of active cases in Indore and Bhopal is 4,576 and 4,548 respectively," the official said.

With 26,514 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in MP crossed 64.41 lakh, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are: Total cases 3,00,834, new cases 2,777, death toll 4,014, recoveries 2,77,484, active cases 19,336, number of tests so far 64,41,234.

