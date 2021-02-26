Bhopal, Feb 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 332 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,61,013, while three deaths pushed the toll to 3,862, an official said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 12 of the 52 districts in the state on Friday, he added.

He said 246 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,54,633.

"With 96 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 59,330, while that of Bhopal rose to 43,931 with the addition of 58 cases. Indore has so far reported 933 deaths and Bhopal 618. Indore is now left with 807 active cases while Bhopal has 519 such cases," he said.

With 16,070 new tests in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples examined in MP crossed 57.51 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,61,013, new cases 332, death toll 3,862, recovered 2,54,633, active cases 2,518, number of tests so far 57,51,586.

