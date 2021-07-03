Bhopal, Jul 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 49 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, taking the caseload to 7,89,936 and the toll to 9,001, an official said.

The day also saw 61 people getting discharged from hospitals, which increased the recovery count in the state to 7,80,445, leaving it with 490 active cases, including 99 in Bhopal and 94 in Indore, he said.

Indore's tally increased by nine to touch 1,52,867 and that of Bhopal rose by 12 and reached 1,23,156, while the toll remained unchanged in both districts, the official said.

"No coronavirus case was recorded in 35 of 52 districts in the state in the last 24 hours. With 74,059 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,22,99,236," the official informed.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,936, new cases 49, death toll 9,001, recovered 7,80,445, active cases 490, number of tests so far 1,22,99,236.

