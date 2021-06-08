Bhopal, Jun 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 535 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths, taking the state's tally to 7,86,302 and the toll to 8,405, an official said.

He said 1,376 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 7,69,914, leaving it with 7,983 active cases.

"With 179 cases, Indore's tally reached 1,51,951, while that of Bhopal rose by 124 to touch 1,22,206. The toll in Indore stands at 1,360 after two deaths were reported, while Bhopal has seen 958 deaths so far, including three in the last 24 hours. The active cases in Indore and Bhopal are 1,206 and 1,985 respectively," the official said.

A total of six out of 52 MP districts recorded no case during past 24 hours.

With 75,982 samples being examined in the past 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 1.05 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,86,302, new cases 535, death toll 8,405, recovered 7,69,914, active cases 7,983, number of tests so far 1,05,18,760. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)