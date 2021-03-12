Bhopal, Mar 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 603 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,67,176, while the day also saw two deaths and 360 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the state now stands at 3,883 and the recovery count is 2,58,958, he added.

No new COVID-19 case was reported in 12 of 52 districts in the state on Wednesday.

"Indore's caseload rose by 219 to touch 61,642, while Bhopal's increased by 138 to reach 45,079. The deaths in Indore and Bhopal are 940 and 621 respectively, while the active cases in the two cities are 1,528 and 806," the official said.

With 14,378 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Madhya Pradesh crossed 59.73 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,67,176, new cases 603, death toll 3,883, recovered 2,58,958, active cases 4,335, number of tests so far 59,73,547.

