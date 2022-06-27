Bhopal, Jun 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,44,081 on Monday after the detection of 74 cases, while the death toll increased by one to reach 10,741, an official said.

The positivity rate is 1.1 per cent, while recovery count increased by 70 to touch 10,32,875, leaving the state with 465 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,236 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,94,83,570, he said.

A government release said 12,02,55,506 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 62,151 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,44,081, new cases 74, death toll 10,741, recoveries 10,32,875, active cases 465, number of tests so far 2,94,83,570.

