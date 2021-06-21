Bhopal, Jun 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally touched 7,89,350 on Monday after 89 fresh cases were reported, while the death toll increased by 19 to reach 8,786, an official said.

A total of 29 of 52 districts in the state did not report any coronavirus case in the past 24 hours, he pointed out.

He said 304 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking MP's recovery count to 7,78,584, leaving the state with 1,980 active cases, with Bhopal and Indore accounting for 648 and 383 respectively.

"Indore's tally rose by 17 to reach 1,52,761, while that of Bhopal was 1,23,032 with the addition of 19 cases. The death toll in both cities remained unchanged. With 64,926 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,14,68,113," the official informed.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,350, new cases 89, death toll 8,786, recovered 7,78,584, active cases 1,980, number of tests so far 1,14,68,113.

